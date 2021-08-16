building fire

Firefighters battle 2-alarm fire at downtown Houston apartments

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Firefighters are on the scene of a fire in the downtown Houston area.

A two-alarm fire broke out at apartments on Crawford Street a little after 10 a.m. Monday. The building is located near Minute Maid Park.

From SkyEye, firefighters can be seen on the roof of the building.

There are no reports of any injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. All updates will be provide in this article.
