HFD sifting through the rubble of fallen building in downtown Houston. Authorities do not believe anyone was inside but they are double checking. pic.twitter.com/g5wwggntAs — Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) November 1, 2018

A building in downtown Houston collapsed into a pile of rubble, possibly brought on by overnight storms.The Houston Fire Department has been called to the 2200 block of Congress at Hutchins.The building, just blocks from BBVA Compass Stadium, has reportedly been deteriorating for some time.Crews are inspecting the site. There are no reports of any injuries.