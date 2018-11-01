Building collapse in downtown Houston scatters rubble into street

ABC13 reporter Jeff Ehling is at the scene where a building collapsed in downtown Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A building in downtown Houston collapsed into a pile of rubble, possibly brought on by overnight storms.

The Houston Fire Department has been called to the 2200 block of Congress at Hutchins.

The building, just blocks from BBVA Compass Stadium, has reportedly been deteriorating for some time.

Crews are inspecting the site. There are no reports of any injuries.


