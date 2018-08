We're following reports of some people trapped inside their vehicles by downed powerlines.Sheriff's deputies say this happened around 4:54 p.m. Friday at 19577 Beaumont Highway in northeast Harris County.According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, powerlines fell across three vehicles, trapping several people.Sheldon firefighters are at the scene working to free the trapped people.Centerpoint Energy workers are assisting in cutting off power to the downed lines.