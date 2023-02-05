2 dead, 1 injured in shootings that occurred streets away from each other in SW Houston, HPD said

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people are dead, and one person is injured in two related shootings that occurred not too far from each other in SW Houston, police said.

The video above is from ABC13's livestream channel.

According to police, one shooting happened at 14110 Buffalo Speedway, and the second happened just east of the street on 14137 Fleetwell Drive.

Details are limited as to who is involved or where exactly each shooting took place, police said.

It is being reported that one person was shot on Buffalo Speedway and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

On Fleetwood, two people were shot. Officials said that one was injured by gunfire, and the other was pronounced dead at the scene. The injured victim was transported to the hospital.

HPD's Homicide Division said that both are connected somehow.

This is a developing story. Investigators are en route to both scenes. ABC13 is standing by as more information comes in and will update immediately.