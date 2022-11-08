Police search for masked gunmen after 2 men shot at NE Houston apartments

Police are working to track down multiple gunmen who were reportedly wearing ski masks. They fled the scene in a gray Nissan.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two men were shot outside an apartment complex in northeast Houston overnight. Now, police are tracking down multiple suspects who were reportedly wearing ski masks.

The shooting happened just after midnight at 6767 Bennington Street near Hoffman Street, according to Houston police.

Officers found one man who was shot twice in the head and leg, and another man who was shot in the shoulder and leg. Police said both victims are in their 20s.

Video from the scene showed dozens of evidence markers at the crime scene.

The two victims were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive, HPD said.

Investigators said the victims were in a parking lot when a gray Nissan pulled up and multiple Black men in ski masks got out and fired shots.

The suspects fled the scene in the Nissan after the shooting, police said.

Investigators said the motive of the shooting is unknown.