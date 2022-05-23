Trial continues for 1 of 3 suspects charged with 2018 execution style deaths

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- On Monday, the trial continues for one of three suspects charged in the gruesome murder of a Spring couple that happened back in 2018.The wait has been long for trials to start in this case.The couple's son, Richard, has been a vocal advocate for justice on behalf of his parents.Khari Kendrick is set to appear back in court Monday. Kendrick is one of three men charged with capital murder, accused of the gruesome murder of a 61-year-old Spring couple.In January 2018, Jenny and Bao Lam were found tied up inside their home and both had been shot execution style.Richard said he is hopeful that evidence in the case will yield convictions and his family will receive some justice."They need to think for the rest of their lives about what they did behind bars. They can reflect on it for however long they live. I don't think they should be out in the streets," said Richard.The trial will continue in the 182nd court at 8:30 a.m.