trial

Trial continues for 1 of 3 suspects charged with 2018 execution style deaths

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Trial continues for man charged in Spring couple's 2018 murder

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- On Monday, the trial continues for one of three suspects charged in the gruesome murder of a Spring couple that happened back in 2018.

The wait has been long for trials to start in this case.

The couple's son, Richard, has been a vocal advocate for justice on behalf of his parents.

Khari Kendrick is set to appear back in court Monday. Kendrick is one of three men charged with capital murder, accused of the gruesome murder of a 61-year-old Spring couple.

SEE RELATED STORY: 3 suspects arrested in execution-style killing of Spring couple

In January 2018, Jenny and Bao Lam were found tied up inside their home and both had been shot execution style.

SEE ALSO: Capital murder suspect out on bond after execution-style killing of couple in 2018, records show

Richard said he is hopeful that evidence in the case will yield convictions and his family will receive some justice.

"They need to think for the rest of their lives about what they did behind bars. They can reflect on it for however long they live. I don't think they should be out in the streets," said Richard.

The trial will continue in the 182nd court at 8:30 a.m.

SEE ALSO: Timeline: What led investigators to suspects wanted in Spring couple's murder

For updates on this story, follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countytrialcrimemurderhomicide investigationexecutiondouble murderprison
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRIAL
Amber Heard's sister, friend testify in Johnny Depp defamation case
Amber Heard finishes testifying in Johnny Depp defamation case
Amber Heard cross-examined about fights with Johnny Depp
Jury sees pics of Heard's swollen face after fight with Depp
TOP STORIES
Manhunt underway for woman connected to deadly love triangle
Houston gets extra 'rose' after paying $240k to bring Bachelor to town
Rain chances continue into the work week
'I fought': Trevor Reed describes his survival in a Russian prison
Biden: US would intervene with military to defend Taiwan
'Don't interact:' Driver in deadly road rage shooting speaks out
Biden: Monkeypox threat doesn't rise to level of COVID-19
Show More
Pfizer: COVID vaccine for kids 6 months to 5 years old 80% effective
Something strange is happening with our universe: NASA
Texas woman sought in fatal shooting of pro cyclist: US Marshals
Man's body found 6 miles from separate shooting call in NW Houston
Deputy hit while working accident during Jeep weekend, sheriff says
More TOP STORIES News