house fire

Two homes left severely damaged after fire in southwest Houston, officials say

Two homes damaged after fire in southwest Houston, officials say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- At least two families are without a home after a fire broke out in southwest Houston, officials said.

According to the Houston Fire Department, at about 3:00 a.m. on Sunday, they responded to a single apartment home fire on Zavalla and Cherly.

When HFD arrived, officials said they found two one-story apartment homes with heavy fire.

HFD said there were four people in one unit and two adults and one baby in the other unit.

Investigators said all seven residents were able to get out of both homes safely.

Authorities believe the fire that severely damaged both homes started between the two units.

HFD is investigating the cause of the fire after saying it looked suspicious.
