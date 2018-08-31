DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

Video footage of woman trying to flee abusive boyfriend serves as a lesson about domestic violence

Video footage of woman trying to flee abusive boyfriend serves as a lesson about domestic violence

Domestic violence is front and center in the news after a doorbell camera went viral.

Montgomery County investigators said the woman seen ringing doorbells fled a violent boyfriend after a night of abuse.

Celinda Guerra with the Houston Area Women's Center said the highly publicized footage is just one example of domestic violence. The violence can be emotional, financial or spiritual.

It doesn't always have to be apparent. Guerra said when a victim makes the decision to leave an abusive relationship, they must plan the exit.

"Safety planning is so essential. One of the things that's very important to point out is for anyone in a domestic violence relationship who's contemplating leaving the relationship, it is the moment in which they leave that becomes the most dangerous time," said Guerra. "We recognize this is not an easy situation, that it's scary. You're not alone. Help is available. There is hope."

The Houston Area Women's Center runs a 24/7 hotline for domestic violence at 713-528-2121. You can also can visit their website at www.hawc.org.

