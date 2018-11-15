Ring doorbell camera captures man taking Houston woman's holiday wreath

Houston woman alerts others about suspect stealing holiday wreaths right off their front doors.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
One Houston woman is urging others to stay on high alert as there have been early sightings of a Grinch in north Houston.

A video, shared by Eyewitness News viewer Andie Zepeda, shows the moment her holiday wreath is removed right off her front door.

In the footage, the suspect is also seen with another wreath in his hand.

Zepeda told ABC13 she noticed her wreath was gone Wednesday night, but when she checked her cameras she said the holiday decoration was taken Tuesday night.

Anyone with information in regards to this is urged to contact Houston police and refer to Case #144409418.
