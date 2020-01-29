Dozens block traffic to watch driver do donuts on US-59

It happened Saturday night on the Southwest Freeway near the Montrose bridge.
In the video, dozens of people are seen out of their vehicles and watching drivers do donuts in the middle of the road.
Police say the incident is under investigation. So far, no one has been arrested or charged.
They released a statement Tuesday saying, "What occurred this weekend is illegal, dangerous, and will not be tolerated. This incident will be thoroughly investigated and we will hold those who participated criminally responsible."
