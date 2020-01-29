Dozens block traffic to watch driver do donuts on US-59

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5886317" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police say Mohssine Chihani was trying to take a photo of the front license plate after a fender bender when the driver decided to take off.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An alarming video posted on Twitter, which shows a crowd of people standing in the middle of US-59 watching a driver spin donuts, has sparked a police investigation.It happened Saturday night on the Southwest Freeway near the Montrose bridge.In the video, dozens of people are seen out of their vehicles and watching drivers do donuts in the middle of the road.Police say the incident is under investigation. So far, no one has been arrested or charged.They released a statement Tuesday saying, "What occurred this weekend is illegal, dangerous, and will not be tolerated. This incident will be thoroughly investigated and we will hold those who participated criminally responsible."