'Donuts, Deputies' meetings get Channelview ISD parents involved

CHANNELVIEW, Texas (KTRK) -- A new program called Donuts, Deputies, and Discussion is gaining popularity at Channelview ISD schools.
Administrators and campus law enforcement meet with parents to go over safety procedures.
"I think it's important to keep them informed," said Eric Lathan, principal at Anthony Aguirre Junior High Principal. "That way, they know exactly what's going on with the campus and they feel involved, and involved in the decision-making process as well."
"I was glad to see that we have monthly fire drills and stuff like that," explained Raymond Thomas, who has six children in the district, "so kids can be prepared where to go and not just running everywhere."
You can view the district's safety and security procedures on the Channelview ISD website.
