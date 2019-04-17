HTX

'Donuts, Deputies' meetings get Channelview ISD parents involved

By
CHANNELVIEW, Texas (KTRK) -- A new program called Donuts, Deputies, and Discussion is gaining popularity at Channelview ISD schools.

Administrators and campus law enforcement meet with parents to go over safety procedures.

"I think it's important to keep them informed," said Eric Lathan, principal at Anthony Aguirre Junior High Principal. "That way, they know exactly what's going on with the campus and they feel involved, and involved in the decision-making process as well."

"I was glad to see that we have monthly fire drills and stuff like that," explained Raymond Thomas, who has six children in the district, "so kids can be prepared where to go and not just running everywhere."

You can view the district's safety and security procedures on the Channelview ISD website.

Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through ABC13's HTX+ Facebook page.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
channelviewschoolhtxschool safetyhtx east side
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HTX
Clear Falls High grad with special needs known for spreading joy
Teens spending summer at NASA to launch space dreams
Get gaming! Popular old-school arcade heads to Clear Lake
Clear Lake firm playing key role in NASA's missions to the moon
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News