Mayde Creek football star charged with aggravated robbery

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The quarterback for Mayde Creek HS has been arrested and charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

Donte Javary Jones, 18, is accused along with two other men of robbing three people at gunpoint at a west Houston apartment complex parking lot.

Police said the suspects approached three men in a Ford Mustang and pulled out firearms and pointed them at the victims.

The driver of the Mustang sped off as Jones and the other suspects opened fire. The suspects continued to shoot while chasing the victim's vehicle down the road, according to court documents.

The victims were able to get away from the suspects in a residential neighborhood and called police.

Police said one of the victims identified Donte Jones because they both attended an alternative Katy ISD school.

Court documents allege that investigators retrieved dash cam video from the victims and identified Jones as one of the suspects.

Jones was arrested and is being held on a $50,000 bond.

A Twitter account that appears to belong to the teen tweeted over the summer about receiving a full-ride scholarship offer from Texas Southern University.

