Dickinson HS football star Donovan Green getting noticed for painting talent

By Joe Gleason
DICKINSON, Texas (KTRK) -- Dickinson High School's Donovan Green is a four-star talent on the football field, but he's getting attention off the field for his custom painted shoes.

On the field, Green is the No. 1 ranked tight end in the nation.

"It takes my mind off everything. I can just relax," Green said. "You probably haven't seen Jordan's like this. These are probably my favorite I've done so far."

His talent off the field is surprising to many.

"Being a football player, they don't expect me to do anything like that, but everyone I've done shoes for have liked it and want me to do more for them," he said.

Green has always had a love for shoes. He said he started painting shoes his freshman year as an effort to make a little extra money.

"First I did my shoes just to see how they'd turn out," Green said. "Then I'd ask others to do their shoes, and it just took off from there."

With the new rules in effect on name, image and likeness, Green will be able to cash in on his talents next year at the Texas A&M University.

SEE RELATED: NCAA to let student-athletes earn money from use of name, image

"I've always been into shoes, so why not get bigger, make more money," he said. "I'd love to be in shoes forever."
