UH linebacker Donavan Mutin hospitalized after taking hit during game

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- University of Houston linebacker Donavan Mutin was hospitalized Friday night after making a tackle and falling to the ground during a game at TDECU Stadium.

Mutin, who is from Spring, was playing with his team against the University of Memphis when the hit happened.

Referees stopped the game while Mutin was tended to by paramedics.

ESPN reports Mutin was moving his fingers as he was taken off the field in a stretcher.

Paramedics took him to Memorial Hermann Hospital.
