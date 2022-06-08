donald trump

Donald Trump, 2 children to sit for depositions in New York civil case beginning July 15

EMBED <>More Videos

Trump, 2 kids to sit for depositions in NY civil case in mid-July

NEW YORK -- Former President Donald Trump, his namesake son and his daughter Ivanka have agreed to answer questions under oath next month in the New York attorney general's civil investigation into his business practices, unless their lawyers persuade the state's highest court to step in.

A Manhattan judge signed off Wednesday on an agreement that calls for the Trumps to give depositions - a legal term for sworn, pretrial testimony out of court - starting July 15.

The agreement comes after a series of setbacks for Donald Trump's efforts to put a stop to state Attorney General Letitia James' three-year investigation.

James has said the probe has uncovered evidence that Trump's company misstated the value of assets such as skyscrapers and golf courses on financial statements for more than a decade.

Two weeks ago, a New York state appeals court ruled that Trump had to sit for a deposition in the matter.

The next day, a federal judge dismissed a lawsuit that Trump had filed to seek a court order stopping James from investigating him.

The suit claimed that James, a Democrat, targeted the Republican ex-president because of political animus and violated his free speech and due process rights.

Wednesday's ruling acknowledges that Trump can appeal to New York's top court, called the Court of Appeals, to try to overturn the decision that requires his deposition.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew york citynew yorkdonald trumpattorney generalu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
DONALD TRUMP
2 Katy brothers are latest Houston-area arrests in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Jan. 6 insurrection hearings: How to watch and what to know
Peter Navarro, Trump aide, indicted for defying Jan. 6 panel
Celeb lawyer sentenced for stealing nearly $300K from Stormy Daniels
TOP STORIES
HPD chief disputes claim officer shot chase suspect in back of neck
Investigation underway after incident at Freeport oil and gas company
Parents of Uvalde victims decide to bury kids next to one another
18-year-old dies after car was shot at while driving on Tidwell
Person of interest sought in deadly shooting of woman in N. Houston
Video shows employee try to take gun from robber at W. Houston store
Humble ISD chief slams Uvalde response: 'There would be no waiting'
Show More
Search for answers after man found dead in NW Harris County
Houston catches a fever by the weekend
Traffic stop becomes powerful moment for trooper, a dad with cancer
2 Katy brothers are latest Houston-area arrests in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Baytown man accused of sexually assaulting teen he met online
More TOP STORIES News