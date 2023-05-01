Trump team in defamation, battery trial requests mistrial before cross-examination resumes

The cross examination of E. Jean Carroll is expected to continue Monday in Former President Trump's defamation and battery trial.

NEW YORK CITY -- Before the cross-examination of E. Jean Carroll resumes, the defense requested a mistrial in a letter filed Monday at dawn.

Defense attorney Joe Tacopina said the judge has mischaracterized elements of the case and improperly shut down certain lines of questioning during cross examination.

Tacopina said he should have been allowed to explore why Carroll did not pursue security camera footage from the store and why Carroll did not go to the police following the alleged rape.

"Proof that Plaintiff never attempted to determine if any such footage of the parties existed constitutes circumstantial evidence that her accusation is false," the letter said.

Tacopina also questioned Judge Lewis Kaplan's admonishment of a social media post by Eric Trump that revealed LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman is finding Carroll's case.

"Eric Trump's tweet was either factually accurate or protected opinion," Tacopina wrote.

The judge had appeared to include the tweet when he likened social media posts by former President Trump to jury or witness tampering. Tacopina called it evidence of "unfair treatment."

Trump has denied all allegations that he raped Carroll or defamed her.

The trial is expected to last about five days. The nine-member jury of six men and three women is weighing Carroll's defamation and battery claims and deciding potential monetary damages.

The trial is taking place as Trump seeks the White House for a third time while facing numerous legal challenges related to the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, his handling of classified material after leaving the White House and possible attempts to interfere in Georgia's 2020 vote. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said Monday she would decide whether to file criminal charges against Trump or his allies this summer.

Carroll's lawsuit is her second against Trump related to her rape allegation.