Politics

Former President Trump to speak at CPAC in 1st appearance since leaving office

Former President Donald Trump will speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference next week, his first major appearance since leaving office last month, a source familiar confirms for ABC News.

Trump's speech next Sunday afternoon will address the future of the Republican Party and the conservative movement as well as President Joe Biden's immigration policies, the source added.

This week, Trump blistered Mitch McConnell as a "political hack," days after the Senate's top Republican denounced him as the inciter of U.S. Capitol attack.

"The Republican Party can never again be respected or strong with political 'leaders' like Sen. Mitch McConnell at its helm," Trump said in a statement released by his political action committee.

Meanwhile, Trump's acquittal by the Senate in his impeachment trial may not be the end of the line for efforts to keep him from seeking the presidency again.

If Trump chooses to run for the White House in 2024, opponents are likely to call on a constitutional provision adopted after the Civil War to try to stop him. The Supreme Court could have the final say.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdonald trumpthe white houseus capitoljoe bidenpolitics
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Founder of oldest Chinese restaurant in Houston dies from COVID-19
Houston resident slapped with $5,500 power bill this week
Mayor asks for water conservation, encourages car washes to stay closed
Biden declares major disaster in Texas as federal aid flows
Missing elderly woman with dementia last seen near Fourth Ward
Tony Buzbee to sue on behalf of family whose child died during storm
FEMA provides grants for temporary housing, home repairs in Texas' aid
Show More
Animal cruelty cases are surging in freezing Texas
Texas prices for lodging, necessities skyrocket amid storm
Suspected hypothermia deaths in homes mount in Texas
Water and food distribution sites open across the Houston area
2021 Texas winter storm, by the numbers
More TOP STORIES News