Man accused of assaulting father-in-law during argument

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been charged after investigators say he assaulted his father-in-law during an argument in northwest Harris County.



It happened around 2 a.m. Sunday in the 6600 block of Breen Drive near Antoine Drive.

According to a tweet posted by Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, 28-year-old Dimas Romero-Santana was hit by his wife's car after the assault as she was trying to get away. Gonzalez said Santana was reaching in the car when he began pulling her hair.

Gonzalez also reported the wife pinned him between two vehicles.

Deputies called Northwest Fire Department firefighters who helped free Santana. He was sent to the hospital where Gonzalez says he is stable.

Santana is now charged with two counts of assault, according to Gonzalez. The woman remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countyfightassaultman injuredcarswoman assaulteddomestic violencetwitterharris county sheriffs office
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News