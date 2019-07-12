Possibly armed domestic violence suspect leads police on chase through L.A.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1817034" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Our area has seen several bizarre chases recently.

LOS ANGELES, California -- A domestic violence suspect led police on a pursuit through Los Angeles and Orange counties.Anaheim police initiated the chase in the Placentia area. The domestic violence victim told police that the suspect had multiple weapons. Police have not been able to determine if the suspect is armed.The chase continued into Los Angeles County, where the suspect sped along the 405 Freeway during heavy traffic, at times driving in the carpool lane and along the freeway's right shoulder.California Highway Patrol followed closely behind as the suspect continued into the Torrance area, where Torrance police joined the pursuit.The suspect, who was driving an SUV, reduced speeds in the West L.A. area before exiting the freeway in the Palms area and slowly driving on surface streets.The chase came to end an end near Venice Beach, where the shirtless barefoot man got out of the vehicle and put his hands up. Officers surrounded the man with weapons drawn. But as he put down his hands and walked away, non-lethal force was used to bring the man to a stop. He was handcuffed and arrested as a crowd of people watched.