It's unclear how the suspect and the woman knew each other, but investigators said the stabbing happened during a domestic dispute.

Suspect found hiding under mobile home after allegedly stabbing woman in Katy, police say

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is recovering after being stabbed by a man during what police say was a domestic dispute on Saturday.

Investigators said the stabbing happened on the balcony of an apartment home at 5352 Tallowwood Terrace in Katy.

Police said they responded to the scene at about 9:40 p.m. and found the woman with stab wounds.

The suspect reportedly took off after the stabbing and was later found hiding underneath a mobile home near the Pineview Terrace Apartment Homes.

He was taken into custody, according to Katy police. Investigators said the man and woman knew each other, but it is unclear what their relationship is.