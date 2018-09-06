DEATH INVESTIGATION

Domestic violence investigated after woman dies in W. Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman killed in apparent act of domestic violence

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A woman was seen running out of a west Houston home before collapsing and dying after what police are calling a domestic dispute.

Houston police said they were called to the 200 block of Faust Lane, near the West Beltway, at around 11:50 a.m. Thursday.

The woman collapsed in a nearby yard where a construction worker found her and called 911. She was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police said the woman's husband is being questioned. It is not known whether he is facing charges. Officers described the couple as elderly.

Neighbors told Eyewitness News the area was flooded during Harvey and residents are just now moving back.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
domestic violencehomicidedeath investigationHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DEATH INVESTIGATION
Fetus found in grocery store prompts investigation
Uber driver shoots and kills man who chased after him
Texas A&M student from Houston dies after off-campus incident
Headless body found in fish tank at home of missing man
More death investigation
Top Stories
Manhunt underway for escapee from Harris Co. courthouse
Burt Reynolds dies at age 82
166 skulls found in mass burial pit in Mexico: Officials
'Gay Conversion' parking sign directed at Houston church
Auto shop owner's life savings stolen in violent robbery
4 dead, including gunman, after shooting at Cincinnati bank
ATLANTIC HEATING UP: Florence could threaten East Coast
Selfie-taking teen falls to death at Yosemite, report says
Show More
Carjacking victim uses app to help police track down suspect
SEARCH WARRANT: BMW seized from GoFundMe couple's home
Ford recalls 2M pickup trucks; seat belts can cause fires
4 cars destroyed, 2 damaged in fires at Pasadena apartments
Woman's windshield pierced by flying metal pole on I-45
More News