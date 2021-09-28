Son accused of murdering his 81-year-old mother in Fort Bend Co.

FORT BEND, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been charged after being accused of murdering his 81-year-old mother in Fort Bend County, according to deputies.Deputies said they responded to a report of a homicide Sunday morning at a home in the 2500 block of FM 360 in Rosenberg. At the scene, Jeanette Owens McMayon was found dead. Deputies believe she was assaulted.After an investigation, several witness interviews and the execution of a search warrant, deputies arrested and charged the woman's 50-year-old son, Kenneth Ray McMayon.Kenneth was taken to the Fort Bend County Jail. His bond has been set at $300,000.Jeanette, a former receptionist for the Fort Bend Herald, is described by friends as loving, kind and hard-working."She's just so cheerful. Like, you look at her and just want to smile," said Stefanie Pradia with the Herald.Known as the office grandmother, Ruby Polichino said news of the violent end to Jeanette's life is heartbreaking and shocking."They were so close, they were very close. It's like a shock. We can't believe that he did that," Pradia said.Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan said Kenneth has a criminal history that includes narcotics and assault. The sheriff told ABC13 his deputies were recently called to the McMayon home in July, when Jeanette was concerned for her son's odd behavior."She called and said he was in the home moving furniture around, just for no reason moving furniture around," Fagan recalled.Fagan adds that Jeanette did not make an outcry, and there was no criminal element."He wasn't causing any harm to her or to himself, so we didn't have a reason to make an arrest at the time," Fagan said.October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. If you or someone you know has been the victim of domestic violence, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233."One in four women will face physical or emotional abuse in their lifetime," said Fagan. "We must hold abusers accountable for their heinous actions, and speak up when we see something."