Dolly Parton's Imagination Library bringing books to Houston children

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Thousands of students in HISD have the opportunity to receive books through Dolly Parton's Imagination Library.
Parton's non-profit is partnering with local organizations and Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia in a book gifting program for select communities for children from birth to age 5.
Under the "Book a Month" program, a book will be mailed to the child's home each month until the child turns 5.
Families who either live in or attend a school in the following zip codes can sign up to participate in the program: 77009, 77011, 77012, 77017, 77020, 77022, 77029 and 77087.
The first book will be Parton's favorite, "The Little Engine That Could."
The program will kick off Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Sherman Elementary School at 1909 McKee with a drive-thru sign-up event for families. Those who attend will receive giveaway items, including a tote bag, Learn At Home kit, age appropriate books and more.
If you go, you'll need to stay in your vehicle as social distancing requirements will be in place.
Masks or facial coverings will also be required.
Families who can't attend the drive-thru sign-up event can still sign up by visiting the Books Between Kids website or by calling 832-831-1402, ext. 806.
