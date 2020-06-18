Pets & Animals

1 dog rescued, 3 others found dead on land in NW Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- One dog was rescued and three others were found dead after deputies responded to an animal cruelty call in northwest Harris County.

Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's Office said they found a severely emaciated white and black Australian cattle dog abandoned on a piece of property in the 6400 block of FM 1960.

The three other dogs found dead were all tethered to trees, according to investigators.



The Houston SPCA is treating the surviving dog.

Authorities urge anyone to report animal cruelty, abuse or abandonment to the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's animal cruelty hotline at (832) 927-1659.

READ ALSO: Dog rescued from deplorable conditions in Spring home to be reunited with original owner in Washington

EMBED More News Videos

Dog rescued from deplorable conditions reunited with owner

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsharris countydogspetanimal rescuepetsanimalanimal newspet rescuecute animalsanimals
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Army launches sexual harassment investigation into missing soldier
No year-round classes in 2020-2021 for HISD
Parents of wandering child in have been found, CPS says
COVID-19 and Our Schools: Get answers to your questions
Here's how to celebrate Juneteenth events around Houston
What we know about Texas students returning to class
2 Atlanta officers charged in death of Rayshard Brooks turns themselves in
Show More
How to watch Galveston's celebration of the 155th Juneteenth
Trump says his actions made Juneteenth 'very famous'
How Al Edwards helped make Juneteenth a state holiday
Arsonists caught on camera dumping liquid before blast
How fake contact tracers are getting away with your info
More TOP STORIES News