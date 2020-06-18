1 dog rescued, 3 others found dead on land in NW Harris County

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5930462" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dog rescued from deplorable conditions reunited with owner

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- One dog was rescued and three others were found dead after deputies responded to an animal cruelty call in northwest Harris County.Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's Office said they found a severely emaciated white and black Australian cattle dog abandoned on a piece of property in the 6400 block of FM 1960.The three other dogs found dead were all tethered to trees, according to investigators.The Houston SPCA is treating the surviving dog.Authorities urge anyone to report animal cruelty, abuse or abandonment to the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's animal cruelty hotline at (832) 927-1659.