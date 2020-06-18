1 dog rescued, 3 others found dead on land in NW Harris County

Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's Office said they found a severely emaciated white and black Australian cattle dog abandoned on a piece of property in the 6400 block of FM 1960.
The three other dogs found dead were all tethered to trees, according to investigators.
The Houston SPCA is treating the surviving dog.
Authorities urge anyone to report animal cruelty, abuse or abandonment to the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's animal cruelty hotline at (832) 927-1659.
