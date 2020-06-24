Man confesses to shooting dog in face in Richmond, deputies say

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) -- A man confessed to shooting a dog in the face at a Richmond park late last year, and now faces serious animal cruelty charges.According to the Fort Bend County Constable Precinct 3's Office, 32-year-old Timothy Holloway was arrested on Tuesday after a warrant was issued.The dog, lovingly named Clarence, was found in a small wire kennel with two gunshot wounds to his face at Harlem Park on Harlem Road in December 2019."It took 6 months of hard work and investigation but today brings closure to this case," read a post published on the constable's office Facebook page.Holloway is charged with third-degree felony cruelty to non-livestock animals.According to investigators, Clarence still suffers from sinus infections and other medical issues, but he is being trained as a therapy dog."It is reported he is quite a good student," read the Facebook post.