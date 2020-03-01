Dog shot at by robbers while trying to distract them from hurting little girl

SOUTH FULTON, Georgia -- A brave little dog may have saved a little girl's life.

WGCL reports two robbers broke into Deon Ewing's house on Tuesday around 3 p.m. when his niece was home alone with their dog, Starla.

"My niece got an alert on her phone about somebody approaching," said Ewing.

One of the men kicked the door two times before it opened. That's when the two-year-old yorkshire terrier tried to distract them.

They immediately fired two shots at her, one at her front leg and one at her back leg.

That's when Ewing's niece escaped through the garage. The men followed, with one asking his partner if they wanted to shoot her.

Despite being shot twice, Starla ran after the two men, distracting them from shooting the girl. They then got in their car and sped away.

"This little thing right here. It's just like a little guard dog," said Ewing. "They're cowards. I think that, you know, if you know anything, please turn them in."
