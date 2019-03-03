Dog shot and killed during missing persons case investigation in SW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police shot and killed a dog they say attacked them while they were investigating a missing persons case in southwest Houston.Detectives say they went to a home on Club Creek Saturday morning to question a person of interest.When they knocked on the door, detectives say the man released his dog to attack the officers.Authorities say the animal bit a folder and was shot.The person of interest was detained for questioning.During the investigation, the sister of Carlos Rios said her brother hasn't been seen since Wednesday.