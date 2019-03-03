Dog shot and killed during missing persons case investigation in SW Houston

EMBED <>More Videos

In the investigation, the sister of Carlos Rios said her brother hasn't been seen since Wednesday.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police shot and killed a dog they say attacked them while they were investigating a missing persons case in southwest Houston.

Detectives say they went to a home on Club Creek Saturday morning to question a person of interest.

When they knocked on the door, detectives say the man released his dog to attack the officers.

Authorities say the animal bit a folder and was shot.

The person of interest was detained for questioning.

During the investigation, the sister of Carlos Rios said her brother hasn't been seen since Wednesday.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
houstonmissing mandog attackdogmissing person
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man charged in connection with case of 2 missing girls
Mardi Gras, Galveston
Woman in critical condition following multi-vehicle crash
NTSB starts investigation into cargo plane crash in Trinity Bay
'The Sandlot' set to return as TV series with original cast
What are the best places to eat in Houston?
Police officers who shot Stephon Clark won't face charges
Show More
2 pregnant women injured in drunk driving crash
ESPN's College GameDay to visit UH hoops at Fertitta Center
Fun facts about Texas Independence Day
11-year-old girl charged in connection with baby's death
Man shot to death while riding in car in northwest Harris Co.
More TOP STORIES News