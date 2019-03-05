Dog saves family as fire engulfs New Caney home

Always plug electric space heaters directly into the wall, never into an extension cord.

Keep space heaters at least 3 feet away from anything that will burn.

Make sure to turn off space heaters when you go to bed or are away from your home.

NEW CANEY, Texas (KTRK) -- A dog is being credited for saving its family after a fire broke out inside their home in New Caney.The Rangel family said they were sleeping when a fire ignited in a bathroom at their home Tuesday morning on Dunn Street near Louis Lane.Their dog "Negro," frightened by the flames and smoke, started scratching on the door of the mother who lives at the home.Her husband had already left for work earlier in the morning, leaving her and their four children between the ages of 10 and 18 sleeping inside.When the dog was able to rouse the mother from her sleep, she saw the smoke and rushed to get her children to safety.Firefighters said all the family members suffered smoke inhalation and were taken to the hospital for treatment. All are expected to be okay.The fire destroyed the Rangel family's home, but firefighters said it could have been a lot worse. The home has no working smoke alarms, and if it hadn't been for the dog, the family might not have survived.Investigators said they believe a space heater ignited flammable material inside the bathroom, sparking the fire.With chilly weather upon us, firefighters are urging everyone to think safety while heating their homes.If you are using a space heater, here are a few tips you should remember: