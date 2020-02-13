Pets & Animals

Firefighters rescue trapped dog after it climbed onto Pennsylvania roof

YORK, Pa. -- Uh oh. Would your pup do this?

A dog got itself in a bind when the pooch ended up on the roof of a terrace house in Pennsylvania.

Firefighters had to get the dog down from the second floor.

It appeared to be a Siberian Husky.

Many people were wondering the same thing, "any idea what it was doing on the roof?," one person posted on Facebook.

York City Department of Fire/Rescue Services shared a video of a firefighter carrying the dog to safety on Wednesday.



The dog just looked at the firefighter before getting picked up.

No word on how it managed the great escape, but there's plenty of speculation.

"Stinker went exploring," wrote another person. "Glad he's safely off the roof!"
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalspennsylvaniadogsanimal rescueanimalcaught on videodog
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
More TOP STORIES News