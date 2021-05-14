Dog abandoned on 610 N. Loop finds new home after rescue

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5133126" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Some of the weirdest things that have happened on Houston highways

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Everyone can agree that some awfully interesting things have taken place on Houston's various highways, and this story is no different.A dog was rescued from the shoulder of the 610 N. Loop near the 59-interchange on Tuesday night by a Houston woman who said she stopped as quickly as she could to help the pup.Michelle Reilly said she was driving pretty fast on the highway when she saw the dog plastered against a concrete divider on the road. She said she then immediately put her car in reverse to check on the dog."I stopped as quickly as I could, and almost ran on the shoulder to do so," Reilly said. "[I] backed up very carefully, and got out and just had to walk over to him the rest of the way."Reilly and her family took the pup in and named him Autobahn, which means highway in German.