animal abuse

Dog abandoned on 610 N. Loop finds new home after rescue

EMBED <>More Videos

Dog abandoned on 610 N. Loop finds new home after rescue

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Everyone can agree that some awfully interesting things have taken place on Houston's various highways, and this story is no different.

A dog was rescued from the shoulder of the 610 N. Loop near the 59-interchange on Tuesday night by a Houston woman who said she stopped as quickly as she could to help the pup.

SEE ALSO: Weirdest events that happened on Houston highways
EMBED More News Videos

Some of the weirdest things that have happened on Houston highways



Michelle Reilly said she was driving pretty fast on the highway when she saw the dog plastered against a concrete divider on the road. She said she then immediately put her car in reverse to check on the dog.

"I stopped as quickly as I could, and almost ran on the shoulder to do so," Reilly said. "[I] backed up very carefully, and got out and just had to walk over to him the rest of the way."

Reilly and her family took the pup in and named him Autobahn, which means highway in German.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonanimal crueltyanimal abuseanimal rescueanimalpets
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ANIMAL ABUSE
Man accused of torturing 3-week-old kitten to death in NW Houston
Montgomery County Commissioners Court funds new animal cruelty unit
Finding a best friend and a forever home for abused animals
Houston SPCA seeing 33% rise in animal abandonments
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
Carlos Correa's dad shares why Atlanta is special to his son
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
How YouTuber says she tipped off FBI with location of Petito's body
Zayn Malik pleads no contest to harassment charges in Bucks County
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Show More
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
More TOP STORIES News