Pets & Animals

Dog rescued from deplorable conditions in Spring home to be reunited with original owner in Washington

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A dog that was found living in deplorable conditions with 200 more animals will now be returned to its original owner.

On Jan. 22, hundreds of animals including chickens, roosters, rabbits, exotic birds, potbellied pigs, ducks, geese, cats and dogs were found in a home in Spring in one of the top five worst cases of living conditions the Houston SPCA said they have ever seen.

SEE MORE: Deputies confiscate 200 animals found in Spring home

Wrangler, a 3-year-old Great Pyrenees, who was discovered inside a wire crate in the backyard of the home, turned out to be the only animal that was microchipped.

The dog was registered to Ryland Brown, a U.S. Air Force airman currently serving in Spokane, Washington.

Brown said a friend had given Wrangler away after he left for basic training, and he had eventually given up hope in ever finding him again.

On Friday, Wrangler was on his way from Bush Intercontinental Airport to Washington to be reunited with Brown.



Follow Courtney Fischer on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalshoustonwashingtonspcapet rescuedoggood news
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
More TOP STORIES News