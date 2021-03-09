Houston man offers $55,000 reward for return of missing pregnant French bulldog

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston pet owner is offering a $55,000 reward for the return of his missing French bulldog, Bad Bunny, who is due to have her puppies soon.Christian Rawlins shared his plea to find Bad Bunny with Eyewitness News in hopes of finding his pregnant dog.Rawlins, who is the owner of a grooming and breeding company called Goldmine Kennels, said his 1-year-old French bulldog was staying with a friend at an apartment in the Spring Branch area when she went missing on Wednesday, March 3. He said he was in the process of moving so Bad Bunny was staying with a friend.According to Rawlins, police told him since there was no sign of forced entry to the apartment, a police report could not be filed.Rawlins said he's offering the high reward due to the dog's pregnancy. He said she's due to have the puppies any day now and an unplanned delivery can be fatal.The dog owner has been running his breeding business for about four years and said French bulldogs' pregnancies can be tough. He said he's worried because this is his dog's first time being pregnant.Rawlins is asking that anyone with information on Bad Bunny's whereabouts contact him at 832-771-2373.