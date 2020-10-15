Pets & Animals

Dog rescued by Houston SPCA after viral abuse video

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The dog that was seen being abused by a woman in a viral Facebook video has been found safe, according to the Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty team.

In a viral video posted on Facebook, a dog was seen being viciously kicked by a woman from inside of a car while onlookers laughed.

After the Houston SPCA posted fliers and held a news conference Thursday, a good Samaritan, who said she was caring for the dog, came forward and turned the dog in.

According to the Houston SPCA chief veterinarian Dr. Dev, the dog is less than a year old and still considered a puppy.

He is now safely in the care of the Houston SPCA where he will be given a full exam.



The Houston Police Department said it is aware of the viral video, and are working to track down the woman who was seen kicking the dog in the video.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at at 713-222-8477.
