Pets & Animals

Caught on camera: Small dog jumps out second-floor window, walks away

The dog, named "Gizmo Peabody Smalls," survives a leap out of a second-floor window and walks away
ODENTON, Md. -- A small dog realized very quickly you need wings to fly in a recent video.

But somehow, the dog, named "Gizmo Peabody Smalls," survives a leap out of a second-floor window and walks away like it was simply a step off the front porch.

Gizmo was taken to the vet as a precaution, but got a clean bill of health.

His owners say they still don't know why he decided to jump out the window.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsdogscute animalscaught on camera
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fire marshal to enforce 25 percent capacity limit on bars
1 critically injured in shooting at upscale hotel
Rain chances increasing ahead of Memorial Day
Texas hopes to start college football on time, governor says
A "very bittersweet" moment for terminally ill graduate
Trump to fly 'Keep America Great' banners for Memorial Day
2 Astros heat up Memorial weekend with some of the best crawfish
Show More
U.S. nears 100,000 COVID-19 deaths as states reopen
Memorial Day will be different at Houston National Cemetery
Golfer says ABC's Holey Moley II is packed with fire and more
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Seven Meadows couple dead in apparent murder-suicide
More TOP STORIES News