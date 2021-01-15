Dog involved in attack on 3-year-old girl at restaurant is now in custody

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A dog at the center of an investigation after it bit a 3-year-old girl at a restaurant in Old Town Spring is now in custody and at the Montgomery County Animal Shelter.

Additionally, the Harris County Sheriff's Office told ABC13 they have not spoken to the dog's owner, but say evidence will be presented to the district attorney's office for potential charges.

According to the sheriff's office, investigators know who the woman is, but they have not been able to make direct contact with her.

The Waldroup family said they took their 3-year-old daughter, Ronin, to the Loose Caboose in Old Town Spring. As the little girl entered the restaurant a few steps ahead of her family in the line to order food, the Waldroup family said a dog wearing a service vest bit her face.

In a new surveillance video obtained by ABC13 on Tuesday, the woman and the dog are seen walking down the sidewalk with the girl's father, James Waldroup, walking not far behind her. The video does not include audio, but body language indicates an exchange between the two.

"There was an accident," James recalled saying to the dog's handler. "[I said,] 'You cannot leave. My daughter is bleeding in a restroom and you're running down the road.'"
The woman then got in a car with a man and left.

The incident remains under investigation and no criminal charges have been filed against the owner.
