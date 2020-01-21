Pets & Animals

VIDEO: Stray dog helps school children safely cross the street

BATUMI, Georgia -- A stray dog in the former Soviet republic of Georgia has become an internet sensation after it was filmed helping groups of kindergarten students to cross a busy street.

The dog was filmed in the town of Batumi, barking at cars to get them to stop so the children can use a crosswalk safely. It can then be seen walking next to the kids, until they're finished crossing.

The person who filmed the video, Beqa Tsinadze, said the stray dog lives in the neighborhood and is called Kursha.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalschildrenanimalsu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News