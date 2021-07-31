Pets & Animals

Pet food company announces voluntary recall

NEW YORK -- A pet food company is voluntarily recalling several products due to potentially high levels of a mold byproduct.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration posted the announcement from Sunshine Mills on Thursday.

The products were sold at stores nationwide under several company brands.

They include Triumph, Evolve, Wild Harvest, Nurture Farms, Pure Being and Elm.

Click here for the full product list.

No illnesses have been reported but the FDA says the substance, aflatoxin, can be harmful to pets if consumed in significant quantities.

Retailers who received the recalled lots have been contacted and asked to pull the lots from their inventory and shelves.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled products should discontinue use of the product and may return the unused portion to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers may contact Sunshine Mills, Inc. customer service at (800) 705-2111 from 7AM to 4PM Central Time, Monday through Friday, or by email at customer.service@sunshinemills.com for additional information.
