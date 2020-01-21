Pets & Animals

Video: Dog joins gym workout, does handstands, burpees

SAN JOSE, CA -- A dog in California is putting us all to shame.

Tesla, a miniature Australian Shepherd, is getting a lot of attention online after her mom, Timea Kosztin, shared a video of Tesla working out.

The precious puppers joined Kosztin during a gym session in San Jose, California on Jan. 9. Once in the gym, Tesla joined right in on the exercises.



In addition to getting up and down with some burpees, Tesla even showed off her skills and core strength by doing some handstands up against the wall.



Kosztin said Tesla's other hobbies include learning new tricks and munching on dog treats.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalscaliforniaexercisegympetdog
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News