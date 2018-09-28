Dog dies after being electrocuted from stepping over a manhole

A Florida family is hoping you learn from their grief after their dog was electrocuted."Charlie" was on a walk after a rain shower this weekend when he stepped over a manhole and collapsed."He had fell to the ground, then his tail was wagging and then Lynn had to try to move him off , then he realized that he got shocked and then Lynn's hand got shocked as he was moving Charlie, and then Charlie started foaming at the mouth," Debbie McDermott said.The city says a burnt wire underground came in contact with the lid.Crews were able to fix it, but Charlie didn't make it.