Dog employed to provide stress relief for Webster dispatch center

WEBSTER, Texas (KTRK) -- The city of Webster's newest dispatch employee may be small, but she's already making big moves and winning hearts along the way.Taking 911 calls can be extremely stressful, and as time goes on, the demands don't get easier.Bella, a 6-year-old bulldog, is now at the Webster dispatch center. She was brought in late December to help provide stress relief for the employees."She's the perfect fit. She's hard of hearing," said Deborah Cooley, a telecommunications officer for the city of Webster. "She just makes everything better. When we have a stressful day or bad things happen, we just turn and you talk to Bella and you smile."When she's not giving emotional support, she's learning new tricks like skateboarding. That might take some time, though."I think she thinks it's more of a chew toy," Cooley said.Cooley hopes Bella's unique role on the team will also help with getting new recruits for some of their current openings.