Family left homeless days before Christmas after fire damages Kingwood home

Fire officials said a dog alerted the family about the fire and everyone was able to get out.

KINGWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- A family in Kingwood is without a home days before Christmas after their dog alerted them of the damaging fire happening inside their residence Wednesday morning.

Houston Fire Department officials responded to a two-story home on fire at 1019 Bonnie Glen Lane in Kingwood at about 4:21 a.m.

The family had already reportedly evacuated the burning home before HFD arrived.

SEE ALSO: Home destroyed by massive fire in Jacinto City as family gathered together for holiday

The homeowners said their dog alerted them about the fire and everyone was able to get out.

The home and family's vehicle were completely destroyed by the flames, according to firefighters.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.