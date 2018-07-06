MAN INJURED

Doctors freeze man's severed fingers after they're blown off by fireworks

EMBED </>More Videos

Man's fingers blown off in fireworks mishap (KTRK)

MERRITT ISLAND, Florida --
A man is recovering after his fingers were blown off in an incident involving fireworks this week, WKMG-TV reports.

Ryan Dobard had to be airlifted to a hospital after the Tuesday incident.

A friend says doctors froze the man's fingers and are keeping them at the hospital, hoping to reattach them.

Neighbors say at 9:30 p.m., a group of tenants, including Dobard, were playing with fireworks that were modified with a shorter fuse.

Sherome Cosby says the firework blew up in his friend's hand while he was standing on the second-story balcony.

"He tried to throw it I guess and it blew up before he threw it, right in this hand," Cosby said.

The explosion was so powerful its traces could be seen on the lawn below.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fireworksman injuredu.s. & worldFlorida
MAN INJURED
1 shot after drive-by shooting at SE Houston gas station
Investigators: Woman stabbed to death in front of 6 children
Man in wheelchair hit by an 18-wheeler in east Houston, police say
Zoo birds die in powerful summer hail storm
Mother searching for suspect after son shot and paralyzed
More man injured
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Dynamo and ABC13 to help honor Harvey's 'second responders'
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
3-year-old boy struck by car in north Harris County
More News