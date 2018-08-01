EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3862640" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Suspect announced in doctor's murder

UPDATE #6: Additional surveillance video released of the suspect in an area neighborhood immediately following the doctor's shooting. No other details at this time. Anyone w/ information urged to contact HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600 or @CrimeStopHOU at 713-222-TIPS. #hounews pic.twitter.com/nWp9EyRQlk — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 30, 2018

Online ads connected to Joseph James Pappas apparently show he tried to sell ammunition just five days after Dr. Mark Hausknecht's murder.Eyewitness News has found a number of ads placed in gun forums online linked to Pappas.Pappas, 62, was charged Wednesday for the July 20 murder of Dr. Hausknecht as he rode his bicycle to work in the Texas Medical Center.Houston police say tips came in on Tuesday afternoon led them to Pappas. Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo says Pappas' mother died during surgery more than 20 years ago, and they believe that is the motive in the murder of Dr. Hausknecht.At 4 a.m. Wednesday, police performed a search warrant for Pappas. He was not found at home when police showed up and has since not been located.Anyone with information on Pappas' whereabouts is urged to contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Unit at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.He is considered armed and dangerous, and police believe he may be suicidal.On Monday, Houston police tweeted out video of the suspect in a nearby neighborhood immediately following the doctor's shooting.