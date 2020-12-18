Health & Fitness

Today is Dr. Umair Shah's last day as Harris Co. health authority

By
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Dr. Umair Shah has played a key role in Harris County the past few months in the fight against COVID-19, and his efforts haven't gone unnoticed.

"It's very bittersweet to leave this fantastic community behind and all these partners," Dr. Shah told ABC13 during Thursday night's COVID-19 Vaccine Town Hall.

He's taking a new job as the next health secretary in Washington state after leading Harris County's health department since 2013.

RELATED: Harris Co. Public Health Authority Dr. Shah warns of pandemic fatigue before leaving post
EMBED More News Videos

The Harris Co. Public Health Authority is heading to Washington state to serve as secretary of health, but first, he has a warning for Houstonians.



County commissioners have launched an expedited nationwide search to replace Shah. For the time being, Deputy Director Gwen Sims will fill in.

During Thursday's town hall, Dr. Shah had a lot to say about the vaccine.

"When your time is called, get the vaccine because it's safe, it's effective, and certainly we want to do everything we can so we have that light at the end of the tunnel," Dr. Shah advised.

"I believe I'm behind a great team. So really, everybody is in good hands. I just want to make sure everybody remembers that as well," he said.

Dr. Shah is taking no time to get started in Washington state. His first day is Monday.

Follow TJ Parker on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessharris countyvaccinescoronaviruscoronavirus texascoronavirus pandemicpandemicdoctorscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman in critical condition after shot in head in N Houston
Driver suspected of DUI after woman hit by car and killed
150K students missing, districts scramble to keep cash
School leaders warn of financial ruin tied to attendance requirement
Family of woman killed in HPD raid to present new findings in case
Schools ask Gov. Abbott for enrollment funding grace period extension
Numbers shows how COVID pandemic changed our lives
Show More
Some clouds, some storms, and your Christmas weather outlook
Don't let the 'Console Grinch' ruin Christmas
Check out these FREE Houston-area events this weekend
New guidelines urge kids to wear masks during most sports
Chicago mayor apologizes after botched police raid
More TOP STORIES News