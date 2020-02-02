Do you know him? Houston man wanted for child trafficking

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Texas Department of Public Safety is asking your help in finding a Texas fugitive wanted for child sex trafficking.

The DPS added 20-year-old Willie James Brumfield to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive list.

They are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for any information leading to his capture.

Police say Brumfield is wanted for trafficking of a child, compelling prostitution, aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and evading arrest or detention.



Brumfield has been wanted since March 2018, and his last known address was in Houston.

Authorities say he is known to visit areas on Houston's west side, as well as areas in northeastern Fort Bend County.



He also has ties to New Orleans.

Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering an additional award of up to $5,000 for information leading to his charging or arrest.

Authorities say Brumfield is 6'2" and weighs about 145 lbs. You can view his full wanted bulletin at dps.texas.gov.

You can call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477) to submit a tip.

You can also submit a web tip through the DPS website or on Facebook.

All tips are anonymous, regardless of how they are submitted, and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonfort bend countyfugitivesex traffickinghuman traffickingmost wantedchild sex assault
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Church shooting leaves 2 dead after funeral in Florida
Player $2M richer after winning ticket sold in our area
Missing University of St. Thomas student found safe
Mother arrested after 7-year-old girl found dead in home
Pearland Animal Shelter offering free pet adoptions
1 officer killed, another injured during traffic stop in Corpus Christi
'Live from New York, it's JJ Watt!' Texans star to host SNL
Show More
Mother of all traffic jams on West Loop at 59 hits this weekend
Secret Houston: Explore the city's hidden gems
RodeoHouston to host first-ever sensory-friendly carnival
Argument over man leads to 1 woman being shot in north Houston
2-year-old's uncle accused of causing boy's traumatic bruises
More TOP STORIES News