'Do Not Hire' registry in Texas to show if employees had inappropriate relationships with students

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A second Houston ISD teacher faces charges after accusations he inappropriately touched a kindergartner. James Bradley, 39, went before a judge on Tuesday. The allegations surfaced last year at Foster Elementary. Bradley somehow got another job at Lockhart Elementary School and worked until his arrest.

Tuesday, former Kashmere Gardens Elementary teacher Raymon Williams is due back in court. He's accused of indecency with a student.

The incidents have left parents wondering how people are getting hired to work with children, despite a proven history of problems.

Until now, there was no central database for teacher investigations, leaving background checks solely to each school district. That means sometimes teachers whose criminal charges ended in a plea deal or settlements could go unnoticed and that teacher possibly landed a job they shouldn't.

Administrators in Texas now have a new tool to use when hiring teacher, created as part of the school finance reform bill.

The Texas Education Agency says the goal of the "Do Not Hire" registry is to further protect the health and welfare of students.

House bill 3 hopes to be the first tool to help schools make the right hiring decisions and cut down on the number of reported inappropriate relationships between Texas teachers and minors.

Between 2018 to 2019, the TEA tracked 442 inappropriate relationships in the state.

The registry would require schools to report to the TEA when there is evidence an employee was involved in an inappropriate relationship with a student. The TEA would then use those entries to create a one-stop registry of individuals who are not eligible for hire, making sure any teacher or employee who harms a child won't ever step foot into another classroom.

The registry also makes it clear to district leaders if a teacher is under investigation, the district cannot hire them.

Right now the registry is private and only visible to school districts. But in April, the TEA is launching a webpage that gives parents the ability to search the registry by name.

Follow Brhe Berry on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Driver dies after losing control on Southwest Frwy in Sugar Land
Escaped inmate found at Dairy Queen
Teens in stolen van lead police on chase and crash in N. Houston
Highs in the 50s Wednesday, the 40s Thursday
$20K worth of calculators stolen from schools in last 3 months
Deputies searching for suspects in teen's shooting death
Drip Spas: Health solution or waste of money?
Show More
Massive wild hog killed in north Liberty County
Gas station clerk opens fire on truck that rammed gas pumps
Suspects with AK-47 and pistols shoot at undercover officers
3rd HISD teachers charged with indecency with child in 1 week
Christian man suing USPS says he was made to work Sundays
More TOP STORIES News