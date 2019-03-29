Disasters & Accidents

Do not eat fish from ship channel or San Jacinto River: Officials

State officials are warning people not to eat fish from the Houston Ship Channel.

DEER PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- State health officials are expanding their warning against eating fish in the aftermath of the ITC tank fire in Deer Park.

Tuesday, Texas Department of State Health Services advised people not to eat fish caught in the Houston Ship Channel.

On Friday evening, officials added fish or crab caught in the San Jacinto River, north of SH-146/Fred Hartman Bridge to their advisory.

After being closed for five days, the ship channel reopened partially Wednesday to allow some daytime operations.

The U.S. Coast Guard has been skimming the water to pull out oily product.

Health officials normally warn children and women of childbearing age to not eat fish or crab from this area, but the new warning applies to everyone.
