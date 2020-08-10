Obamas, Hillary Clinton to speak at 2020 Democratic National Convention

The Democratic National Convention speaker lineup includes former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama as well as 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, according to the Biden campaign.
Clinton is set to speak Wednesday evening. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a former challenger who's now considered to be a potential Biden running mate, is also scheduled to speak Wednesday but could move to another slot if she is chosen to join the ticket.
Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who also campaigned for the Democratic nomination, will speak Monday night. Other speakers have yet to be announced.
Biden will not travel to Milwaukee to accept the Democratic presidential nomination because of concerns over the coronavirus. Neither the Biden campaign nor DNC officials offered details about how Biden might accept the nomination, which even in the pandemic could be a made-for-screen event that reaches tens of millions of voters via television and online.
A DNC official said last week that all speakers and presenters for the Aug. 17-24 convention are now expected to speak from remote locations.
Biden and Democrats for months have moved toward a virtual convention, first by delaying the convention from its original mid-July date to the week before Republicans' scheduled convention in Charlotte, North Carolina.
DNC officials later authorized organizers to plan for virtual proceedings, then added an explicit call for delegates not to travel to Milwaukee. More than 4,000 delegates already were casting mail ballots for Biden's nomination and a platform that had been written and approved in meetings conducted online. But until Wednesday, it was expected that Biden and his running mate would speak from Milwaukee.
Biden is in the final days of deciding on a vice president, who he has said will be a woman.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
