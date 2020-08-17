Politics

Democratic Party chair wants to end presidential caucuses

He didn't specifically name Iowa, but his position would represent a seismic shift in the party's traditions.
By Bill Barrow
Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez said Monday that the handful of 2020 presidential caucuses should be the last the party ever holds.

He didn't specifically name Iowa, which for decades has led off the nominating calendar, but his position would represent a seismic shift in the party's traditions.

Perez's term as chair will end before the 2024 nominating calendar is determined. But he told The Associated Press on the opening day of the Democratic National Convention that he plans to "use the bully pulpit as a former chair to make sure we continue the progress" of changes after the bitter 2016 primary fight between nominee Hillary Clinton and runner-up Bernie Sanders.

EMBED More News Videos

As the DNC kicks off, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi calls back House members to tackle the postal service crisis.



Among the changes was to push states toward primaries and at least require the remaining caucus states like Iowa to create a paper ballot system. The Iowa caucuses were chaotic this year, with state and national party officials spending days trying to determine the winner.

Iowa's first-in-the-nation caucuses, as well as New Hampshire's status as the first primary state a week later, are further threatened in the Democratic pecking order because the states are overwhelmingly white, while the national party is much more diverse.

That gap was underscored this year when eventual nominee Joe Biden finished fourth in Iowa and fifth in New Hampshire, only to dominate the nominating fight over the ensuing months once more diverse states voted.

Perez wouldn't comment on whether he thinks Iowa or New Hampshire should give up or share their leadoff spots. But he said the demographics "will undoubtedly come up" in future party discussions.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdnc 2020democratsu.s. & worldiowa caucuses
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Deadly shooting spree hits multiple homes in Liberty Co.
Landlords can now apply for rent relief program
Plane crashes in Clear Lake during takeoff, police say
Teachers ordered back to Cy-Fair campuses Tuesday
2 tropical waves to monitor for potential development
SPONSORED: This 2020 Head Start program is now open for enrollment
Small business owners concerned over post office operations
Show More
HFD family battling COVID pins hopes on experimental drug
Texas becomes fourth state to surpass 10,000 COVID-19 deaths
Splendora ISD students return to in-person learning
Democrats to open a new kind of convention Monday
Texas Democrats ready to log on for digital-only DNC
More TOP STORIES News