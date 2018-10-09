Divers with Texas EquuSearch are looking for a 69-year-old Houston man in a manhole after he went missing on Friday.Alexander "Alex" Medina was last heard from Friday morning around 5:30 a.m. when he called his work explaining he would be late due to car issues.Officials say Medina's car broke down at the North Beltway near the Hardy Tollroad.Medina reportedly told his employer he was walking to a nearby Shell gas station to purchase antifreeze and oil. He was not seen or heard from after that.Equusearch told Eyewitness News that shoes, a gallon of antifreeze and a quart of oil were found about a mile from the manhole on the feeder road.Eyewitness News has crews en route.